NY Times hails the idea of repurposed drugs.
As long as you are treating a rare disease and not COVID.
Save this story for when they tell you can’t have HCQ, or IVM, or something else that works but because a psychopathic physician wants you restricted to a big moneymaker, you are not allowed to have it.
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/03/20/well/ai-drug-repurposing.html
In labs around the world, scientists are using A.I. to search among existing medicines for treatments that work for rare diseases. Drug repurposing, as it’s called, is not new, but the use of machine learning is speeding up the process — and could expand the treatment possibilities for people with rare diseases and few options.
Thanks to versions of the technology developed by Dr. Fajgenbaum’s team at the University of Pennsylvania and elsewhere, drugs are being quickly repurposed for conditions including rare and aggressive cancers, fatal inflammatory disorders and complex neurological conditions. And often, they’re working.
The handful of success stories so far have led researchers to ask the question: How many other cures are hiding in plain sight?
There is a “treasure trove of medicine that could be used for so many other diseases. We just didn’t have a systematic way of looking at it,” said Donald C. Lo, the former head of therapeutic development at the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences and a scientific lead at Remedi4All, a group focused on drug repurposing. “It’s essentially almost silly not to try this, because these drugs are already approved. You can already buy them at the pharmacy.”
Many drugs do more than one thing, Dr. Might said. Their additional features sometimes get characterized as side effects. “If you comb through enough drugs, you eventually find the side effect you’re looking for,” he said, “and then that becomes the main effect.”
After a move to Boise, new patient appt with a PA today. Clear as a bell told me "I am schooled in Western medicine" she couldn't tell me about Vit K, magnesium, or trace minerals because we now use reverse osmosis water filter, although she warned me to stop taking D3 because I was taking 5,000IU day through winter due to cancer risk. Is western medicine ALL pharma and no basic nutrition?!
Generic drugs well too late to save all those suffered or rip from withholding making it impossible to get cheap effective treatment. Too little too late. Seems they are backpedaling expecting to soften their guilt and deserved prosecutions for throwing so many people under
The savior of the vaxxines.
They will now blame not using AI sooner.
Big pharma is now living off the damages by the multitude of mrna hellish aftershocks.