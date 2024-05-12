NYC Freedom Rally: Just Say NO to the WHO, May 25, 12-3 pm, across from the UN
Have fun, enjoy the music and the panel of excellent speakers, including candidates for office in NY. Consider dinner with the speakers.
Tickets for dinner afterwards with speakers
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/say-no-to-who-private-reception-registration-903768545047
It's here! THE FIRST Narrative Feature Film EXPLOITING THE CORRUPTION OF COVID by Michael Angel Loayza Jr. (a Conscious Filmmaker)
https://youtu.be/1KjgGgaJBaE?si=eXTF9vGpcnlc7J2r
We must all peacefully work together to exploit the corrupt institutions and to no longer be a slave to their toxic, greed-riddled agenda.
#AbolishTheWHO