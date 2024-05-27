NYC Freedom Rally yesterday outside the UN
A beautiful day. A celebration of a successful campaign to throw a wrench into the globalist plans to take over global pandemic healthcare, for starters.
Some of my fellow heroines who spoke at the rally: Vera Sharav, Mary Holland, Reggie Littlejohn and Tricia Lindsay, Cara Catronuovo, Mel K. Tricia is running for the NY state Senate in Westchester. Cara is running for the Senate from NY as a Republican turned Independent and the Republican party is suing her because she can’t be controlled. There were a few men there too but the ladies overwhelmed them.
A video compilation of clips: https://x.com/NJEGmedia/status/1794837815685206491
We all owe you a lot of thanks.
Keep up the good fight Meryl.
I'll be going to the anti-WHO rally at Hibiya Park in downtown Tokyo Friday 31. No special connections to draw on, but I hope to take some compelling footage of the mass of people here in Japan who are awake and against losing personal autonomy over their own bodies.
Cheers from Japan!