This is a very worthwhile read about drones and modern warfare techniques. It is the longest (and most professionally produced) editorial I have ever seen. It also goes into biological warfare, explains how easy it might be to produce deadly germs as well as drones. It explains how the Chinese have EMF weapons that can knock out all our fancy equipment. All this highfalutin’ electronic warfare gear needs a whole lot of things to go absolutely right—and in a war, that isn’t going to happen.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2025/12/09/opinion/editorials/us-china-military-ai-tech.html