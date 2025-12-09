NYT editorial agrees with me regarding the need to strengthen/update the Biological Weapons Convention
A stopped clock moment. NYT also helps us grasp drone and electronic warfare concepts.
This is a very worthwhile read about drones and modern warfare techniques. It is the longest (and most professionally produced) editorial I have ever seen. It also goes into biological warfare, explains how easy it might be to produce deadly germs as well as drones. It explains how the Chinese have EMF weapons that can knock out all our fancy equipment. All this highfalutin’ electronic warfare gear needs a whole lot of things to go absolutely right—and in a war, that isn’t going to happen.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2025/12/09/opinion/editorials/us-china-military-ai-tech.html
At the very least, the administration should push comprehensive requirements that companies that sell equipment used to make biological agents adopt rules to verify who their customers are and the nature of their work. The White House should also call for the Biological Weapons Convention — a 50-year-old treaty with about 190 states participating — to be amended to address the technological advancements underway.
After months of denial, U.S. admits to running Ukraine biolabs
June 14, 2022 By Steve Sweeney
Washington has been urged to come clean over its biolab program in Ukraine after the Department of Defense admitted its existence.
The Pentagon said on Thursday that it has operated 46 biolabs in Ukraine handling dangerous pathogens, after previously dismissing the charges as Russian propaganda.
China has joined calls for the United States to explain the role and capacity of the laboratories following the Pentagon’s stunning reversal after months of denial.
In March leaked papers appeared to suggest that its operations in Ukraine were sensitive while Kiev was reportedly blocked from public disclosure about the program.
According to a document signed between the two nations, Ukraine is obliged to transfer the dangerous pathogens to the U.S. Department of Defense for biological research.
Those who had raised concerns over the presence of the biolabs have been dismissed as conspiracy theorists and accused of regurgitating Russian disinformation.
But comments made by U.S. Deputy Secretary of state Victoria Nuland in March prompted further suspicions when she appeared to confirm the biological program, saying she feared the labs would “fall into Russian hands.”
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday that the U.S. must explain its activities and called on it to stop “single-handedly opposing the establishment of a verification mechanism for the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).
“As I stressed time and again, the U.S. conducts more bio-military activities than any other country in the world.¨ Read More
https://www.peoplesworld.org/article/after-months-of-denial-u-s-admits-to-running-ukraine-biolabs/
Get rid of the prep act and EUA.