Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
veggie warrior's avatar
veggie warrior
4h

NOTHING the government did during the fiasco helped people, so yes, it is actually better for government to do nothing going forward, except to help educate people about living healthier lives. MAHA, duh!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
5h

Expert Wordsmiths employed to misdirect, confuse and re.educate for the deep state actors!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture