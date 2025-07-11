Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Celeste Shear
2h

From what I understand, if Netanyahu settles for peaceu in Gaza he will be tried for alleged crimes he committed years ago. If he continues the war he will still be in charge. Don't for a minute think that he "will do the right thing." People like him crave power and control. Stop giving him weapons & money!

carla
2h

I agree and even more. I know that the Mossad/Netanyahu knew Oct 7th was coming, and when it did, held back the IDF in order for the Hama to inflict as much murder, maiming, and kidnapping of Israelis ,so he could have his Gaza War to get the land back. He had already made plans with the Saudi's and now with Trump to make Gaza a money making venture with the Rothschild Jews. He let hostages die and be tortured for those years and the citizens live with horrible pain of losing their children.He pushed anti-semetism attacks on anyone who criticized him, while hiding the thousands and women and children and elderly men his army killed. Rothschilds are running this country, forcing the killer shots on all including children. Israel refused to tell us how many have died from Pfizers shots. The Israeli Health Minister signed a secret deal with Pfizer to get the first 5 shots, using Jews as the guinea pigs. When the secret came out, the gov't lied and lied. I no longer respect Bibi, and believe soon he will fall into the hands of God.

