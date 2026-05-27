Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Hazel's avatar
Hazel
18h

The skies where I live now have changed 100% since I moved here over 15 years ago. Geoengineering and chemtrails. Not climate change.

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wmbr549
18h

Considering that "man-caused" CO2 is less than 2% of total CO2 produced, the whole idea that man can control it has been absurd from the beginning. It was nothing more than a power grab. Now that we "need" thousands of data centers, global warming suddenly isn't an issue. THAT is what is driving the sudden change in my opinion. Once they get the data centers they want they can control us without scaring all the feeble-minded with climate change.

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