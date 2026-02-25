Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

4h

Dicamba does not kill lawns; it is used in commercial lawn weed control spray (as one element of various triple-herbicide weedkillers) because it does not kill grass. I believe the treated weeds that grow tall and spindly shortly before they die is the work of dicamba. Dicamba is almost certainly the element of commercial lawn spray that drifts the most and almost certainly usually drifts. In my opinion, dicamba is the element most responsible for decimating suburban trees since it both kills/damages trees and drifts. It is presumably also killing urban and suburban gardens, shrubs, and flowers.

4h

Identifying with a party and then mindlessly going along with its program does not do anyone any good. It merely demonstrates lack of effort and lack of critical thinking. Apparently we have not yet hit rock bottom regarding political party division.

