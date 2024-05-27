Odds 'N Ends
Why did the WHO treaty and IHR amendments fail?
As Robert Malone said today, “we see that the approved [WHO] narrative is that the collapse was merely due to an intellectual property and commerce dispute between have and have-not countries. [Which is the same narrative James Roguski has been telling you.—Nass] Nothing to do with WHO incompetence, corruption, overreach, or the tension between national sovereignty and arbitrary unelected “One World Order” globalism.” [Which are the real reasons the documents failed —Nass.]
"As a medical doctor, we are so ashamed of the mistake that we have made!"
“They were not ANTI-vaxxers—they took the vaccine and they died!”
“The WHO is stupid. Don’t give them more rights. They must not dictate to us.”
“Politicians should think more about this.”
“If we accept WHO as our guide, we will regret it later.”
Please click HERE for Mitchel Cohen's audio interview for WBAI/Pacifica radio of Dr. Meryl Nass and Reggie Littlejohn at the Medical Freedom Rally at the United Nations in New York City on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
20 minutes long.
Dr. Meryl Nass and attorney Reggie Littlejohn talk about the very recent [but temporary?] victory over the World Health Organization's attempts to centralize and seize control over the world's countries' economies, state agencies, and health approaches for pandemics and other health matters, and its mandating of pharmaceutical company vaccinations. Extremely enlightening.
https://www.mediafire.com/file_premium/dw4o7y69kqqbsua/Meryl_Nass_-_Medical_Freedom_Rally_at_UN_5-25-2024.mp3/file