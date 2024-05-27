Why did the WHO treaty and IHR amendments fail?

As Robert Malone said today, “we see that the approved [WHO] narrative is that the collapse was merely due to an intellectual property and commerce dispute between have and have-not countries. [Which is the same narrative James Roguski has been telling you.—Nass] Nothing to do with WHO incompetence, corruption, overreach, or the tension between national sovereignty and arbitrary unelected “One World Order” globalism.” [Which are the real reasons the documents failed —Nass.]

26 May 2024, Kuala Lumpur – Malaysians are coming together, filled with anger and prayer, standing against the World Health Organization (WHO). Their fight is for those who suffered from genetic mRNA vaccines. This powerful moment happened at the AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization) gathering, named …

"As a medical doctor, we are so ashamed of the mistake that we have made!"

“They were not ANTI-vaxxers—they took the vaccine and they died!”

“The WHO is stupid. Don’t give them more rights. They must not dictate to us.”

“Politicians should think more about this.”

“If we accept WHO as our guide, we will regret it later.”