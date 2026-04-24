Odds 'N Ends
This piece by Larry johnson today really struck me, because he said what can never be said in the US except by “crazies”: that the US is a huge sponsor of terrorism, using proxies around the world, and far exceeds Iran at this. It’s true.
This graph reveals that our President’s popularity has fallen far since his inauguration, when 6% more Americans approved of him than disapproved. But actually only 1 in 7 Americans have changed their mind about Trump. The rest have stood their ground. Yet this is a sea change.
And some good news finally:
Let's Go, Donnie" (to the tune of Let's Go, Brandon (Fuck Joe Biden))
(Verse 1) Inflation's up, the prices soar, Tariffs hit us to the core, Promised winning, gave us pain, Feels like seventy-nine again!
(Chorus) Let's go, Donnie! 👏👏 👏👏👏 Let's go, Donnie! Jimmy Carter, step aside, You've got company in the slide!
(Verse 2) Said he'd free the hostages quick, Every deal was gonna click, But the choppers crashed and burned— Desert One, the lesson learned! Now we're stuck with empty vows, While he's fighting with the Dow.
(Chorus) Let's go, Donnie! 👏👏 👏👏👏 Let's go, Donnie! Operation Eagle Claw, Meet the Art of the Deal's flaw!
(Bridge) 🎵 Malaise speech, meet "perfect call," Stagflation, meet the tariff wall, One wore cardigans, one wore red, Both left the economy for dead! 🎵
(Verse 3) Promised greatness, gave us sand, Helicopters couldn't land, Whether desert or trade war, We've seen this movie before!
(Final Chorus) Let's go, Donnie! 👏👏 👏👏👏 Let's go, Donnie! History rhymes, it's plain to see— Two presidents, one legacy! 🎤
Being president isn't a job, it's a dictatorship.