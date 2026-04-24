Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
10m

Let's Go, Donnie" (to the tune of Let's Go, Brandon (Fuck Joe Biden))

(Verse 1) Inflation's up, the prices soar, Tariffs hit us to the core, Promised winning, gave us pain, Feels like seventy-nine again!

(Chorus) Let's go, Donnie! 👏👏 👏👏👏 Let's go, Donnie! Jimmy Carter, step aside, You've got company in the slide!

(Verse 2) Said he'd free the hostages quick, Every deal was gonna click, But the choppers crashed and burned— Desert One, the lesson learned! Now we're stuck with empty vows, While he's fighting with the Dow.

(Chorus) Let's go, Donnie! 👏👏 👏👏👏 Let's go, Donnie! Operation Eagle Claw, Meet the Art of the Deal's flaw!

(Bridge) 🎵 Malaise speech, meet "perfect call," Stagflation, meet the tariff wall, One wore cardigans, one wore red, Both left the economy for dead! 🎵

(Verse 3) Promised greatness, gave us sand, Helicopters couldn't land, Whether desert or trade war, We've seen this movie before!

(Final Chorus) Let's go, Donnie! 👏👏 👏👏👏 Let's go, Donnie! History rhymes, it's plain to see— Two presidents, one legacy! 🎤

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1m

Being president isn't a job, it's a dictatorship.

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