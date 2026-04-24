This piece by Larry johnson today really struck me, because he said what can never be said in the US except by “crazies”: that the US is a huge sponsor of terrorism, using proxies around the world, and far exceeds Iran at this. It’s true.

This graph reveals that our President’s popularity has fallen far since his inauguration, when 6% more Americans approved of him than disapproved. But actually only 1 in 7 Americans have changed their mind about Trump. The rest have stood their ground. Yet this is a sea change.

And some good news finally: