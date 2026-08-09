Of $2.6 billion paid to doctors and hospitals by Pharma in 2025, BioNTech paid out the most: $536 million in royalties to U Penn for COVID vaccine Comirnaty
I guess this means people are still taking this shot.
https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/manufacturers-report-2-6-billion-open-payments-physicians-2026a1000pxt
The reward system that keeps the allopathic medicine model humming and in control. mRNA injections are just the latest cash cow. Fauci has certainly been a big supporter of this medical merry go round. Just check his bank account!
No one makes more money than big Pharma Dope dealers!!!