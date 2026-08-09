Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
11hEdited

The reward system that keeps the allopathic medicine model humming and in control. mRNA injections are just the latest cash cow. Fauci has certainly been a big supporter of this medical merry go round. Just check his bank account!

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curt s sanders's avatar
curt s sanders
10hEdited

No one makes more money than big Pharma Dope dealers!!!

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