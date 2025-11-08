Starting with the Canadian people, then to the ostriches:

From The Economist, the rest behind a paywall, explaining how great medical assistance in dying is:

From Canada’s official site https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/health-services-benefits/medical-assistance-dying.html:

There are 2 methods of medical assistance in dying available in Canada. Method 1: a physician or nurse practitioner directly administers a substance that causes death, such as an injection of a drug. This is sometimes called clinician-administered medical assistance in dying. Method 2: a physician or nurse practitioner provides or prescribes a drug that the eligible person takes themselves, in order to bring about their own death. This is sometimes called self-administered medical assistance in dying. Clinical guidelines and practices outline which drugs to use, and are established by:

provinces and territories

organizations that regulate the practice of medicine

Many of the drugs commonly used for this procedure are already available in Canada. Health care providers usually prescribe them at lower dosages for common purposes, such as:

nausea

pain control

anaesthesia

As the regulator of drug products, Health Canada is working with partners to help support access to drugs for medical assistance in dying.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c0j1z14p57po

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c0j1z14p57po

The country’s fifth annual report since euthanasia was legalised in 2016 showed around 15,300 people underwent assisted dying last year after being successful in their applications.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/medically-assisted-deaths-canada-2023/

Canada is among a few other countries, including Australia, Austria, New Zealand and Spain, that have assisted dying laws. In the U.S., assisted dying is legal in 10 states and the District of Columbia.

Now for the assisted dying of the ostriches:

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/11/07/world/canada/canada-ostrich-cull-rfk-jr.html

Nearly 400 ostriches that survived after a small number died about 10 months ago, allegedly from bird flu, were shot to death by Royal Canadian Mounted Police last night and this morning, after Canada’s Supreme Court refused to hear their cases.

Ostriches live to about 75 years, are extremely valuable, and these were being used for scientific experiments on their eggs, not for food. No one had “caught” bird flu from the ostriches, their eggs or their surroundings—and even if that HAD happened, by ten months later, the bird flu virus would have been long gone.

In the US, cows that are infected with bird flu are taken out of the milking line until they recover—that’s all. They are not killed. Then they are used again.

This was a totally unnecessary killing, designed to be especially terrifying for the birds and the humans who owned and were trying to protect them.

The point was to show that the state is in control of its citizens and their possessions. The state can make illogical, paradoxical decisions to take your possessions and leave your farm in a horrible state, full of the dead parts of hundreds of ostriches you have cared for for decades and whose names you know. And there is nothing you can do about it. So shut up and do as we say or we might come after your farm or your family next.

This was terrorism, pure and simple. The point was to demonstrate to the world who the boss is, and scare everyone else so they don’t try resisting.

I used to make a yearly trip to Canada for XC skiing, the food, the beauty of Quebec City, which is like a European City, and to practice my rusty French.

The last time I went to Canada, to testify to the New Brunswick legislature in 2019 on proposed vaccine mandates, the surly border guard almost didn’t let me in when I told him the purpose of my trip was to provide an invited testimony.

I don’t plan to ever go back to Canada. It has become a lawless outpost of the globalist cabal, trying out all manner of citizen control schemes via its former hapless PM Justin Trudeau, the acting teacher, and its new PM Mark Carney, parachuted into the job after training at Goldman Sachs and helping to wreck the economies of both Canada and Great Britain, and furthermore proving his obedience by sacrificing one child to the Transgender cult.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Carney

Back to The NY Times.

In the end, nothing could save hundreds of ostriches on a farm in British Columbia from execution: not the prayers of online supporters, not the Supreme Court of Canada, not the interventions of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz. The flock’s destiny was sealed on Thursday, after Canada’s highest court said it would not hear an appeal by the owners of Universal Ostrich Farms, in Edgewood, British Columbia. The owners wanted the court to cancel an order by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to cull the ostriches because last December they had come into contact with avian flu, and some in the flock died of it. The cull started Thursday night and by Friday, nearly a year after avian flu had hit the flock, all of the surviving birds were shot and killed. The culling policy is the industry standard for managing deadly outbreaks of H5N1, a type of avian flu. While such culls are typically carried out using carbon dioxide gas in an enclosed space, the ostriches were shot in the open air, behind stacked bales of hay…