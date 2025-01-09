Oklahoma event: Seeking Justice and Accountability for the COVID Fiasco through State Action
January 14, 6 pm
from Sasha’s substack, organized by MicMeow, the nurse who was instrumental in getting Oklahoma’s law passed that denied jurisdiction to the WHO, UN and WEF, and the Former Feds Group:
I went to college at OSU, those Okies are smart people, and there are more rich men there than any state! Oil....
"But wait a minute, it seems that Kansas permits citizen initiated grand juries…
Six U.S. States have laws allowing Citizen Grand Juries to be formed by groups of citizens: Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota and OKLAHOMA.
No doubt there are many Frankenshot victims in those states."
We're not in Kansas anymore, are we?
https://tomg2021.substack.com/p/were-not-in-kansas-anymore-are-we