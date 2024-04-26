Oklahoma House passes bill denying jurisdiction in the state to WHO, UN and WEF, 72 to 21
Off to the Senate!
https://trackbill.com/bill/oklahoma-senate-bill-426-world-health-organization-prohibiting-enforcement-of-policies-required-or-recommended-by-the-world-health-organization-effective-date-emergency/2548665/
BE IT ENACTED BY THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA:
SECTION 1. NEW LAW A new section of law to be codified
in the Oklahoma Statutes as Section 6301 of Title 74, unless there
is created a duplication in numbering, reads as follows:
A. The World Health Organization, the United Nations and the
World Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction in the State of
Oklahoma. The state and its political subdivisions, including, but
not limited to, counties, cities, towns, precincts, water districts,
school districts, school administrative units, or quasi-public
entities, shall not engage in the enforcement of, or any
collaboration with the enforcement of, any requirements,
instructions, mandates, recommendations, or guidance provided by the
World Health Organization, the United Nations or the World Economic
Forum.
B. Any mandates, recommendations, instructions, communications
or guidance issued by the World Health Organization, the United
Nations or the World Economic Forum shall not be used in this state
as a basis for action, nor to direct, order or otherwise impose,
contrary to the constitution and laws of the State of Oklahoma any
requirements whatsoever, including those for masks, vaccines or
medical testing, or gather any public or private information about
the state's citizens or residents, and shall have no force or effect
in the State of Oklahoma.
SECTION 2. This act shall become effective June 1, 2024.
SECTION 3. It being immediately necessary for the preservation
of the public peace, health or safety, an emergency is hereby
declared to exist, by reason whereof this act shall take effect and
be in full force from and after its passage and approval."
Passed the House of Representatives the 24th day of April, 2024.
Now we need 48 more states doing this.
Oklahoma!!!
Oh what a beautiful morning!