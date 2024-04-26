https://trackbill.com/bill/oklahoma-senate-bill-426-world-health-organization-prohibiting-enforcement-of-policies-required-or-recommended-by-the-world-health-organization-effective-date-emergency/2548665/

BE IT ENACTED BY THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA:

SECTION 1. NEW LAW A new section of law to be codified

in the Oklahoma Statutes as Section 6301 of Title 74, unless there

is created a duplication in numbering, reads as follows:

A. The World Health Organization, the United Nations and the

World Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction in the State of

Oklahoma. The state and its political subdivisions, including, but

not limited to, counties, cities, towns, precincts, water districts,

school districts, school administrative units, or quasi-public

entities, shall not engage in the enforcement of, or any

collaboration with the enforcement of, any requirements,

instructions, mandates, recommendations, or guidance provided by the

World Health Organization, the United Nations or the World Economic

Forum.

B. Any mandates, recommendations, instructions, communications

or guidance issued by the World Health Organization, the United

Nations or the World Economic Forum shall not be used in this state

as a basis for action, nor to direct, order or otherwise impose,

contrary to the constitution and laws of the State of Oklahoma any

requirements whatsoever, including those for masks, vaccines or

medical testing, or gather any public or private information about

the state's citizens or residents, and shall have no force or effect

in the State of Oklahoma.

SECTION 2. This act shall become effective June 1, 2024.

SECTION 3. It being immediately necessary for the preservation

of the public peace, health or safety, an emergency is hereby

declared to exist, by reason whereof this act shall take effect and

be in full force from and after its passage and approval."

Passed the House of Representatives the 24th day of April, 2024.