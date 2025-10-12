Therefore, these new slides might be useful in conversations to show what the truth really is.

This one shows the 2 published studies from CDC and NIH that revealed the chloroquine drugs killed the SARS-1 and MERS coronaviruses—15 and 6 years before COVID— that were suppressed. I have also sometimes shown 2 studies from scientists in Belgium and Netherlands that showed the same thing, also about 6 years before COVID.

This slide is updated to show the 424 studies evaluating HCQ for COVID. When given early, HCQ worked wonderfully. When given late it worked poorly, diluting the overall effect. Is this why public health officials argued against early treatment in general? COVID is the only disease doctors advised to treat late but not early, which is counterintuitive and absolutely wrong.

This slide above shows 3 headlines from July-August 2021, smearing doctors who dared prescribe ivermectin for their patients, while failing to say why that is a problem. The Wall Street. Journal was the only member of the MSM to challenge this false narrative, in an op-ed:

This ivermectin graph also groups similar studies together. As with HCQ, providing the drug early or as prophylaxis gives the best results, but ivermectin continues to have efficacy even when used late.

The graph below has a colored bubble representing each study. The middle of the graph’s horizontal line represents studies that showed no benefit from either the placebo or IVM. As a study is located farther from the central line, it shows more and more benefit from the placebo (red bubbles) or from IVM (blue bubbles). The larger the bubble, the more patients were enrolled in that study. Roughly 75-80% of the studies showed IVM beneficial for COVID.

It is important to note that of the studies that showed no benefit from IVM, funders included the FTX billionaire and the BMGF (which funded multiple studies that all had similar results).

The chart below lists only the studies of early treatment or prevention. Here IVM showed the most benefit (greatest distance from the center line) and the studies that showed no benefit, in red, tended to enroll very small numbers of subjects, which is why their squares were so tiny.

Below are my comments on the vaccines, as the media are still making bogus claims.

Below is part of a page from the BMGF 990 tax form for 2019, which reveals that the largest program-related investment the fund made was in the company BioNTech in Germany, which had never brought a product to market at that point. Somehow the BMGF investment geniuses knew in September 2019 that BioNTech might be a very good investment. You can verify this online. I discovered it years ago, during the pandemic.

Below is an old CDC slide that has some flaws, but shows us that efficacy of the COVID vaccines for all age groups dropped to zero by about 6-7 months. After that, CDC fails to shows us what happens to efficacy, but we know from data from the UK that it get more negative—in other words, you become more and more susceptible to getting COVID.

The slide below uses CDC mortality data (the red line) along with data from comparable nations in gray. As our food quality worsened and our medical care became more expensive, our life expectancy got worse relative to our peer nations. By 2021, nations like Japan, Switzerland and Spain were living 8 years longer than Americans. That’s something to complain about!