Jake Scott MD has no shame. Nor does he have many facts at his fingertips. Senator Johnson had to school him on the makeup of the RNA shots.

He claimed to lead an international study (unpublished) that had identified over 600 papers in which childhood vaccines had been tested against saline placebos. Except none of them met the specified criteria. It appears that neither Dr. Scott nor his international collaborators knows how to perform a meta-analysis. Do they know how to read the literature? Did they let AI do their analysis?

After over 3 hours of revealing his ignorance to a wide audience, this would-be Stanford Infectious Disease professor, who works in Pleasanton, CA, about 25 miles from Stanford, with a “clinical asociate professor” honorary designation, and is attached to a minor affiliate hospital, still came out swinging. Interspersed with victim talk, trying to link the CDC shooter to the bullying and threats by antivaxxers he implied he was receiving.

Then Dr. Scott’s handlers had him publish a series of tweets to try and justidy what he was incapable of justifying during the hearing. But that wasn’t enough. STAT got an article from the prodigious Dr. Scott as well yesterday. He had to try and take down the other unpublished study at the heart of the hearing.

You can watch the hearing here and see what you think. There were tour de force performances by 3 people. And then there was Dr. Scott, who didn’t know what hit him, but he just kept on swinging.

Someone should tell him that if he can’t take the heat, he should stay out of the kitchen. Apparently he does not suffer [my] criticism gladly.