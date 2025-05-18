First let’s look at what One Health is. The One Health High Level Expert Panel came up with a definition that is extremely difficult to understand. It’s supposed to be. They don’t want anyone to understand what it really is, so the globalist flunkies create word salads to explain it. They want you to think you are dumb for not understanding what they are dishing out (and therefore you will keep quiet).

What is One Health good for? That is the $64,000 question.

What does it mean?

How is it to be used?

What does it help?

The real answer is that it is a loosely defined framework from which will be attached all sorts of policies to bring the world closer to an anti-humanity global totalitarian government, under the guise of environmentalism.

How does one carry out the One Health Approach? The same One Health experts created yet another word salad to answer that question and tell us what should happen, One Health-wize, over 4 years:

In other words, the experts have no idea how to carry out One Health. Never mind.

The Lancet journal is deeply embedded in One Health, as well as in fooling the public about the WHO, COVID, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, etc. It formed a Lancet One Health Commission.

They do admit what they are up to sometimes. According to the Lancet Commission, One Health is designed to “galvanize transformations in global governance.” Isn’t that an odd thing to say about what is billed as an ecology effort?

When you read these articles closely, it becomes clear that the welfare of animals and the environment will be used as clubs to beat down the standard of living of human beings. As is already happening using the Sustainable Development Goals and a host of other benign-sounding efforts to steal resources from the population. Elizabeth Nickson discusses this in her substack yesterday.

What is the history of One Health?

Clearly this is not a grassroots movement, but instead a carefully planned, top-down effort designed to fool the public with chicanery. And after initial private funding, the US Government and other governments started donating $billions of the public’s money to pay for this abomination.

And the goal was to jam it down everyone’s throats, especially through education and public health systems. The 3 authors of this word salad whose names I circled are affiliated with EcoHealth Alliance. Funny how the bad guys cluster together.

Above, some Chinese scientists wrote a paper acknowledging that there is “no there, there” as far as One Health. It needs a conceptual system, which it still lacks.

But that did not stop the US government from broad implementation, at least on paper, at least with $tens of billions of taxpayer dollars.

The CDC has a One Health division. Here CDC sent out a warning about Bird Flu last year, telling health practitioners to use the One Health approach to deal with Bird Flu. Naturally, they don’t tell us what that actually means.

And last year the Biden administration insisted that One Health was part of our Global Health Security Strategy. Which is somehow related to “climate, resilience, food security and nutrition, economic development, biodiversity and conservation.” Really?

Lucky for us, President Trump has rescinded this entire policy. Soon, I hope, he will issue an order to remove One Health from all federal agencies and federal grants.

Don’t forget: the WHO plans to impose One Health obligations sometime after it gets the current One Health verbiage adopted, which is embedded in the Pandemic Agreement.

One Health is a very dangerous charade. It needs to be cut off at the root: totally defunded. It won’t last long without massive taxpayer infusions.

PLEASE encourage your governments to say NO to the Pandemic Agreement and expose the fallacy of One Health.

FYI, here is the April 16 draft of the Pandemic Agreement’s One Health section:

https://www.keionline.org/wp-content/uploads/Proposal_for_WHO_Pandemic_Agreement_E-Onscreen-16-April-2025-at-01_57-CEST.docx.pdf