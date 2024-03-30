Joint letter to leaders of WHO member states calling for an urgent agreement on a pandemic accord

20 March, 2024 5 MIN READ

To Leaders of WHO Member States,

The overwhelming lesson we learned from COVID-19 is that no one is safe anywhere until everyone is safe —no, the lesson we learned is that all media and public health officials were handed the identical script and it was all a lie. It was designed to make us feel guilty about not taking a deadly so-called vaccine.

everywhere – and that can only happen through collaboration. — The WHO is not asking for collaboration. It is asking to be the arbiter of supplies, deciding who gets what. Who must obey its commands. That is not collaboration.

In response, the 194 countries which are members of the World Health Organization decided in December 2021 to launch negotiations for a new international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, a Pandemic Accord, as a “global framework” to work together to prepare for and stem any new pandemic threat, including by achieving equitable access to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.—because what the globalists want is for no one to be left behind when the toxic, liability-free “vaccines” are rolled out next time.

Negotiation of an effective pandemic accord is a much needed opportunity to safeguard the world we live in. Countries themselves have proposed this instrument, individual countries are negotiating it, and only countries will ultimately be responsible for its requirements and its success or failure.—Then why do the WHO’s funders like Bill Gates’ BMGF and GAVI have a seat at the negotiating table? Why are hand-picked committees doing the negotiating? Why is the WHO bureaucracy writing much of the documents? Why is it Tedros who will issue the orders? Why are we always lied to about this?

Establishing a strong global pact on pandemics will protect future generations from a repeat of the millions of deaths and the social and economic devastation which resulted from a lack of collaboration during theCOVID-19 pandemic. — Actually, the response (lockdowns, closing businesses and sending people home without jobs, forcing ventilators and bad drugs and vaccines on the world) killed many more than the disease did, and it was the WHO decisions that determined this response.

All countries need what the accord can offer: the capacity to detect and share pathogens presenting a risk, and timely access to tests, treatments and vaccines.—timely access to tests, treatments and vaccines that were accurate and effective was blocked by the WHO which supported unreliable tests, bad treatments, and awful vaccines. If the WHO gains the power to impose its will on the world and there is no competition within the marketplace, we can expect the tests and treatments to be of even worse quality next time.

An agreement is meant to be reached just two and a half months from now – countries imposed a deadline of May 2024, in time for the 77th World Health Assembly.

As countries now enter what should be the final stages of the negotiations, they must ensure that they are agreeing on actions which will do the job required: to prevent and mitigate pandemic threats. —No one has produced a shred of evidence that anything suggested in the treaty or amendments has any chance of preventing a pandemic. Do tell us how that is supposed to happen, when the WHO is proliferating potential pandemic pathogens and greatly increasing the laboratories that study them.

We urge solutions which ensure both speed in reporting and sharing pathogens, and in access – in every country – to sufficient tools like tests and vaccines to protect lives and minimise harm. The public and private sectors must work together towards the public good. This global effort is being threatened by misinformation and disinformation. Among the falsehoods circulating are allegations that the WHO intends to monitor people’s movements through digital passports;— Then why did the WHO take over the digital health passports obtained by the EU last June and start rolling them out already? Is it monitoring movements or monitoring finances and health data the WHO wants to gain? Maybe the “monitoring peoples’ movements” is a red herring to conceal the other monitoring going on?

that it will take away the national sovereignty of countries;—which it will of course do when the WHO can give orders to nations, require nations to pass laws to enact the WHO’s directives, and the WHO can commandeer supplies in one country and move them to another. But don’t take my word for it. Here is the evidence:

David Bell and Van Dinh explored this issue in depth. Their article is titled, " Why Does the WHO Make False Claims Regarding Proposals to Seize States’ Sovereignty?"

https://brownstone.org/articles/why-does-the-who-make-false-claims-regarding-proposals-to-seize-states-sovereignty/

and that it will have the ability to deploy armed troops to enforce mandatory vaccinations and lockdowns.—More straw man arguments, like the “monitoring movements” argument above. Straw man arguments create a false assertion so the person doing the arguing can effectively argue against it, when the person is unable to argue against the actual proposal. in play No one said the WHO has its own troops and will use them. It doesn’t. But nations do have armies and police, and they were used during COVID to impose lockdowns and in some nations mandatory vaccinations. The nations are being told they must obey the WHO, and the WHO is giving itself the right, in the IHR amendments, to impose lockdowns and mandatory vaccinations.

All of these claims are wholly false and governments must work to disavow them with clear facts.—I just provided you the clear facts, flunkies.

It is imperative now to build an effective, multisectoral and multilateral approach to pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response marked by a spirit of openness and inclusiveness. In doing so we can send a message that even in this fractured and fragmented world, cross-border co-operation can deliver global solutions to global problems.— You write in a way that is not understandable (what do they mean by multisectoral and multilateral approach to PPPR? What do they mean by a spirit of openness and inclusiveness?) and with flowery language make it appear as if you are saying something noble.

We call on leaders of all countries to step up their efforts and secure an effective pandemic accord by May. A new pandemic threat will emerge – except the idea of pandemic threats, if you remove COVID and HIV, is generally a fantasy. Less than 1000 people per year have been dying from pandemics, despite the fear-mongering. As David Bell notes,

“Generating the fear and compliance necessary to build this new and somewhat parasitic model of public health has been no mean feat. For decades, life expectancies have been rising globally while infectious disease deaths have plummeted.”

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-fairy-tale-of-pandemic-risk/

and there is no excuse not to be ready for it.—Again, pray tell, how will we be ready by signing this blank check for $41 billion/year to the WHO? How much is each signer of this letter getting?

We have been scammed on a scale never contemplated. We have to wake up before we are pushed over the cliff.