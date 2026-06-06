Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Amy Lauschke's avatar
Amy Lauschke
2h

And we have congressmen trying to push through a law incorporating the Israeli's army into the US troops.

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Renate's avatar
Renate
2h

Could it be the influence AIPAC has on most politicians (except Massie who was just ousted by an AIPAC funded opponent) or blackmail - Epstein related dirt?

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