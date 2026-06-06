One Israeli newspaper, Ha'aretz, its "paper of record" tells the critical, hard truths.
Ha'aretz is Istael's oldest newspaper and has the third largest circulation.
According to Wikipedia (please hold the criticisms, I know this to be true): “It is widely read by international observers, especially in its English edition, and discussed in the international press.[8] According to the Center for Research Libraries, among Israel’s daily newspapers, “Haaretz is considered the most influential and respected for both its news coverage and its commentary.”[9]”
Here are headlines from today’s weekly English edition (the articles are behind paywalls) :
The article above refers to Mafia Don Netanyahu and his so-far successful efforts to get his underlings in control of what happens to him and to the country.
The article above talks about how Israeli soldiers killed non-resisting Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza and the Golan Heights, in order to steal their land.
Finally, we hear that Israelis are spying on our military leaders (as well as probably everyone else in government).
And we are paying for all of this with our tax dollars. WHY?
And we have congressmen trying to push through a law incorporating the Israeli's army into the US troops.
Could it be the influence AIPAC has on most politicians (except Massie who was just ousted by an AIPAC funded opponent) or blackmail - Epstein related dirt?