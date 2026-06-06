According to Wikipedia (please hold the criticisms, I know this to be true): “It is widely read by international observers, especially in its English edition, and discussed in the international press.[8] According to the Center for Research Libraries, among Israel’s daily newspapers, “Haaretz is considered the most influential and respected for both its news coverage and its commentary.”[9]”

Here are headlines from today’s weekly English edition (the articles are behind paywalls) :

The article above refers to Mafia Don Netanyahu and his so-far successful efforts to get his underlings in control of what happens to him and to the country.

The article above talks about how Israeli soldiers killed non-resisting Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza and the Golan Heights, in order to steal their land.

Finally, we hear that Israelis are spying on our military leaders (as well as probably everyone else in government).

And we are paying for all of this with our tax dollars. WHY?