"Digital health... will underpin health systems in every country in the very near future."

WHO Director-General brags that the WHO's Global Digital Health Certification Network "now covers 82 countries".

The GDHCN is a global extension of the European Union's digital Covid-19 certificate framework, which was widely used as a vaccine passport system during the Covid-19 "pandemic".

It facilitates the verification of health credentials, including proof of vaccination, testing, and recovery status.