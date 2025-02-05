One more reason for everyone to leave the WHO -- Using health to impose digital IDs and vaccine passports
As well as scarfing up your medical records to add to your control file
"Digital health... will underpin health systems in every country in the very near future."
WHO Director-General brags that the WHO's Global Digital Health Certification Network "now covers 82 countries".
The GDHCN is a global extension of the European Union's digital Covid-19 certificate framework, which was widely used as a vaccine passport system during the Covid-19 "pandemic".
It facilitates the verification of health credentials, including proof of vaccination, testing, and recovery status.
I don't think even Orwell or Huxley imagined the nightmare that we're now living in.
Why do they need proof of vaccination? Which vaccines, the ones that don't work or the ones that can be very harmful and no one knows exactly who will be harmed until it's too late? This is the ultimate control move. The U.S. just dodged their well-aimed bullets by withdrawing. I hope more countries will withdraw. There can be scientific coordination between nations that does not involve a totalitarian style reach into people's lives, medical or otherwise. A far more democratic system with checks and balances can evolve with the right intent.