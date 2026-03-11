Operation Epic Fury-->Operation Epstein Fury. But according to Iran's Foreign Minister Aragchi, it is now to be termed Operation Epic Mistake
Snippets from the past 2 days, with domestic and international sources listed, though I cannot vouch for their veracity
https://www.scmp.com/opinion/world-opinion/article/3345081/attack-iran-normalises-global-descent-law-jungle
https://www.scmp.com/news/world/middle-east/article/3346023/trump-and-putin-discuss-quick-ending-iran-war
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/09/world/middleeast/iran-war-israel-us.html
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2026/3/10/iran-war-live-trump-says-conflict-will-be-over-soon-40-killed-in-tehran
https://news.sky.com/story/iran-latest-israel-launches-preventative-attack-defence-minister-says-13509565
So many of these "terrorist" groups were literally created by the U.S. and Israel (people seem to conveniently forget that when their favorite R or D is reigning). There "terrorist" groups are always rolled out when it's convenient. They are even placed in power (like in Afghanistan) when they serve an agenda.
Call me "unpatriotic" if you want, but as a veteran, I'm sick and tired of the U.S. going around the world deciding who lives and who dies while people here at home can't afford: housing, health insurance, food, transportation, utilities, and all of the other basics they need just to live.
A glimmer of hope is on the horizon for the first time in my lifetime though. A majority of Americans are against this madness right out of the gate. It's about time. Blowing people up in the name of "freedom" and "democracy" and ultimately planting rainbow flags and DEI programs as the "acceptable" government simply must stop. America used to export food, automobiles, and the highest quality goods of all kinds but for my entire lifetime all America has exported is insanity and violence. It's time to bring back the troops from all over the world and get our (bleeping) house in order.
The U.S., the West and the world are going absolutely bonkers AGAIN! Oh, yes, we say similar every time the U.S. carries out a major war of aggression ("the supreme international crime" according to international law). The U.S., Israel, NATO and so on have become conquerers like ancient Rome, etc., not just imperialists, but conquering imperialists, and it increasingly doesn't matter to the "powers-that(-shouldn't)-be" how many innocent civilians die, purposely bombing apartment buildings, hospitals, schools, etc. They perpetrate blatant crimes against humanity, crimes against the peace, and war crimes right in our faces because evil lawyers have told them that nothing will happen to them as a result. So they get away with escalating evil. I knew Trump was a liar when he inferred being a peace president, but this is totally off the charts insane! And they seem hellbent on escalating things into ever more world-survival-threatening territory at the expense of civilization everywhere, and leaving us wondering when the next nuke is going to drop, and hundreds of thousands of us are going to be turned to dust.
Meanwhile, the coward chickenhawks are cowering in bunkers while their people die in droves, and they of course cover it up, just as they cover up the true number of innocent civilians who have to have died in Gaza, after almost the entire Strip has been laid to absolute ruin. And now they're doing it again in Iran and Lebanon, as if Palestine (for 78 years!), Iraq (twice, mass-murdering millions of civilians!), Afghanistan (mass-murdering at least another million civilians!), etc., wasn't enough. The blood curdling mendacity of these Machiavellian psychopaths is beyond modern compare. They literally want to turn some places into "glass parking lots" using small tactical nukes. They make the insanity of past leaders pale by comparison, or they're certainly working on expanding their demented carnage so it will look like that, and make mass-murderers and war criminals look "presidential". This is not all how America is supposed to be! Make America free again, and the world free of U.S. and global(ist) imperial hubris and mendacity, bringing us to a truly-peaceful footing, not continuing to dig our grave deeper and deeper.