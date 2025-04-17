OTC Ivermectin now available in Idaho, Arkansas, Tennessee.
New Hampshire's Governor refused to sign. Get your state on this bandwagon.
Now, will the post office stop confiscating it? Will it be full strength? During the pandemic, we did not know if we were getting the full strength product, especially from the powder for compounding. The dose needed kept increasing from 0.2 to 0.4 to 0.6 mg/kg/day and the number of doses needed increased as well.
FDA must do its own testing of drug products for identity, purity and potency—required attributes of all drugs per US law.
We have a similar law in Tennessee. Ivermectin is "available" by law however the major pharmacy chains never has Ivermectin in stock or available to be ordered to be shipped to a customer. Only the independent pharmacies actually dispense the Ivermectin. The big chains thumb their noses at patients in spite of the laws regarding availability. These lawmakers need to test the system in their states after the bills pass the legislature. They need to walk into a big chain pharmacy with a valid prescription only to be danced around by the pharmacist and shown the door with no meds.
Some states will never sign .