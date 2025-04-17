Now, will the post office stop confiscating it? Will it be full strength? During the pandemic, we did not know if we were getting the full strength product, especially from the powder for compounding. The dose needed kept increasing from 0.2 to 0.4 to 0.6 mg/kg/day and the number of doses needed increased as well.

FDA must do its own testing of drug products for identity, purity and potency—required attributes of all drugs per US law.