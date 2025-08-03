Here is the CHD-TV site. I don’t have the exact URL yet.

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/youre-employer-can-mandate-killing-you-poisoning-farmland/

This Tuesday August 5 will be a focus on forever chemicals (PFAS), how they came to be sprayed on farmland and bagged with human poop as fertilizer you buy at garden stores, and how the House Interior and Environment Appropriations bill had Section 507 slipped in (and approved as part of the bill that will go to the full House) to keep adding these chemical “forever” poisons to our farmlands and gardens. My guest will be environmental scientist Laura Orlando.

In 20 minutes, you will learn never to buy anything labeled as Biosolids, and to only buy fertilizer if it is labeled as containing NO Biosolids. (BTW, I note that bags I used to buy with this label have omitted it this year. Be very careful what you put into soil used for growing food.)

My show will be on right after Michael Kane’s 10 am “Good Morning CHD” show each Tuesday at 10:30 am ET (or thereabouts).

We will also explore career EPA scientist Dr. David Lewis’ warnings, which have been ignored for 30 years:

https://www.amazon.com/Science-Sale-Government-Corporations-Universities/dp/1626360715