Our new weekly CHD-TV show begins this Tuesday at 10:30 am, on food and farming. This week we cover sewer sludge, Section 507 and EPA's encouraging farmers to poison their farmland.
We will touch on different aspects of food and farming each week with different guests, doing a quickie 20 minute live show
Here is the CHD-TV site. I don’t have the exact URL yet.
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/youre-employer-can-mandate-killing-you-poisoning-farmland/
This Tuesday August 5 will be a focus on forever chemicals (PFAS), how they came to be sprayed on farmland and bagged with human poop as fertilizer you buy at garden stores, and how the House Interior and Environment Appropriations bill had Section 507 slipped in (and approved as part of the bill that will go to the full House) to keep adding these chemical “forever” poisons to our farmlands and gardens. My guest will be environmental scientist Laura Orlando.
In 20 minutes, you will learn never to buy anything labeled as Biosolids, and to only buy fertilizer if it is labeled as containing NO Biosolids. (BTW, I note that bags I used to buy with this label have omitted it this year. Be very careful what you put into soil used for growing food.)
My show will be on right after Michael Kane’s 10 am “Good Morning CHD” show each Tuesday at 10:30 am ET (or thereabouts).
We will also explore career EPA scientist Dr. David Lewis’ warnings, which have been ignored for 30 years:
https://www.amazon.com/Science-Sale-Government-Corporations-Universities/dp/1626360715
When will we learn that we are poisoning mother Earth, with all the chemicals that are destroying the microbes in the Earth and then our crops are up taking the toxins and we are the recipient of poor health!
The EPA should be placed as an agency under the HHS.