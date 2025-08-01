Thanks to LawyerLisa Miron for calling my attention to yet another tabletop pandemic exercise, termed Pacific Eclipse. This one was not conducted by Johns Hopkins or the Nuclear Threat Initiative, and was not sponsored by Open Society, BMGF or the US government.

However, like Event 201, it was conducted in 2019 as things were heating up for COVID, and it was a “Five Eyes” type of event. It focused on a smallpox epidemic originating in the Fiji islands, and the drugs and vaccines used to combat it.

It was written up in the journal Vaccine, in a Special Issue devoted to pandemic preparedness and response. Special Issue means that a “stakeholder” Pharma company (or several) paid for the entire issue, which was published in addition to the regular issues of the journal. Yet another way Pharma purchases the medical publishing industry.

What did it say?

Abstract Background In December 2019, we ran Pacific Eclipse, a pandemic tabletop exercise using smallpox originating in Fiji as a case study. Pacific Eclipse brought together international stakeholders from health, defence, law enforcement, emergency management and a range of other organisations. Aim To review potential gaps in preparedness and identify modifiable factors which could prevent a pandemic or mitigate the impact of a pandemic. Methods Pacific Eclipse was held on December 9–10 in Washington DC, Phoenix and Honolulu simultaneously. The scenario began in Fiji and becomes a pandemic. Mathematical modelling of smallpox transmission was used to simulate the epidemic under different conditions and to test the effect of interventions. Live polling, using Poll Everywhere software that participants downloaded onto their smart phones, was used to gather participant decisions as the scenario unfolded. Stakeholders from state and federal government and non-government organisations from The United States, The United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, as well as industry and non-government organisations attended. Results The scenario progressed in three phases and participants were able to make decisions during each phase using live polling. The polling showed very diverse and sometimes conflicting decision making. Factors influential to pandemic severity were identified and categorised as modifiable or unmodifiable. A series of recommendations were made on the modifiable determinants of pandemic severity and how these can be incorporated into pandemic planning. These included preventing an attack through intelligence, law enforcement and legislation, improved speed of diagnosis, speed and completeness of case finding and case isolation, speed and security of vaccination response (including stockpiling), speed and completeness of contact tracing, protecting critical infrastructure and business continuity, non-pharmaceutical interventions (social distancing, PPE, border control) and protecting first responders. Discussion Pacific Eclipse illustrated the impact of a pandemic of smallpox under different response scenarios, which were validated to some extent by the COVID-19 pandemic. The framework developed from the scenario draws out modifiable determinants of pandemic severity which can inform pandemic planning for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and for future pandemics.

What did it conclude?

We showed that vaccination provides an effective exit strategy to a pandemic, and that this requires high and rapid coverage, as well as vaccine to be supplied to the areas of greatest need [6]. Countries that cannot achieve high coverage due to lack of access or hesitancy, will determine the duration of the pandemic and the level of global disruption, which may extend to many years in some hot spots [6]….

Who paid?

Declaration of Competing Interest Pacific Eclipse received funding for venue hire, participant travel and accomodation from Emergent Biosolutions, Bavarian Nordic, Siga and Meridien Medical Technologies. The sponsors did not have any input or role in the design of the exercise.

Who are these generous donors?

Emergent BioSolutions owns the smallpox vaccine ACAM2000 and 2 anthrax vaccines, a typhoid and a cholera vaccine.

Bavarian Nordic (with the USG) owns the Jynneos/MVA-BN/Imvamune /Imvanex smallpox-monkeypox vaccine

SIGA owns the smallpox/monkeypox drug TPOXX that was proven to fail by NIH when used for monkeypox.

Meridien Medical Technologies was an emergency response subunit of Pfizer in 2019, which Pfizer sold in 2022:

So you gain control of products for emergency pandemic responses, which each of these four companies did, and then you build a market for your products by holding exercises like this one, and, well, you never know, by encouraging lab leaks or deliberate spread, somehow the worldwide market for your products gets created.

WHO is the Editor in Chief of the journal Vaccine, which published this Special Issue for a tidy sum? Actually there are 3 Editors. The middle one is Angela Rasmussen, who runs a mighty Wurlitzer on social media to support whatever false narrative Fauci and his ilk are pushing at any moment. What is her top publication on PubMed and who are her coauthors? this was published in a tip-top scientific journal, not some throwaway, by the way. If you are going to corrupt the journals, might as well go big.

https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(21)00991-0

4 of them are coauthors of the Proximal Origins coverup. One is Jeremy Farrar. Actually, the list is a Who’s Who of prominent crooks in virology.

And as if you did not already know what they concluded (it wasn’t a lab leak!), nor who paid for their conclusions, below I have included this superfluous information:

Conclusions

As for the vast majority of human viruses, the most parsimonious explanation for the origin of SARS-CoV-2 is a zoonotic event. The documented epidemiological history of the virus is comparable to previous animal market-associated outbreaks of coronaviruses with a simple route for human exposure. The contact tracing of SARS-CoV-2 to markets in Wuhan exhibits striking similarities to the early spread of SARS-CoV to markets in Guangdong, where humans infected early in the epidemic lived near or worked in animal markets. Zoonotic spillover by definition selects for viruses able to infect humans. Although strong safeguards should be consistently employed to minimize the likelihood of laboratory accidents in virological research, those laboratory escapes documented to date have almost exclusively involved viruses brought into laboratories specifically because of their known human infectivity. There is currently no evidence that SARS-CoV-2 has a laboratory origin. There is no evidence that any early cases had any connection to the WIV, in contrast to the clear epidemiological links to animal markets in Wuhan, nor evidence that the WIV possessed or worked on a progenitor of SARS-CoV-2 prior to the pandemic. The suspicion that SARS-CoV-2 might have a laboratory origin stems from the coincidence that it was first detected in a city that houses a major virological laboratory that studies coronaviruses. Wuhan is the largest city in central China with multiple animal markets and is a major hub for travel and commerce, well connected to other areas both within China and internationally. The link to Wuhan therefore more likely reflects the fact that pathogens often require heavily populated areas to become established (Pekar et al., 2021). We contend that although the animal reservoir for SARS-CoV-2 has not been identified and the key species may not have been tested, in contrast to other scenarios there is substantial body of scientific evidence supporting a zoonotic origin. Although the possibility of a laboratory accident cannot be entirely dismissed, and may be near impossible to falsify, this conduit for emergence is highly unlikely relative to the numerous and repeated human-animal contacts that occur routinely in the wildlife trade. Failure to comprehensively investigate the zoonotic origin through collaborative and carefully coordinated studies would leave the world vulnerable to future pandemics arising from the same human activities that have repeatedly put us on a collision course with novel viruses.

Acknowledgments (who pays for these lies, and why are they being funded?—Nass)

We gratefully acknowledge the authors and the laboratories responsible for the genome sequence data shared via the GISAID Initiative, and we provide a complete acknowledgment table for the data used in Data S1. E.C.H. is supported by an ARC Australian Laureate Fellowship (FL170100022). S.A.G. is supported by the NIH (F32AI152341). J.O.W. acknowledges support from the NIH (AI135992). A.L.R. acknowledges that VIDO receives operational funding from the Canada Foundation for Innovation-Major Science Initiatives Fund and from the Government of Saskatchewan through Innovation Saskatchewan and the Ministry of Agriculture. D.L.R. acknowledges support of the Medical Research Council (MC_UU_12014/12) and the Wellcome Trust (220977/Z/20/Z). S.J.A. acknowledges funding from the NIH (R01AI149693). W.B. receives support from the Wellcome Trust (Z/205100 and Z/200187), BBSRC (BB/S008292), and MRC (MR/W005611/1). M.F.B. acknowledges funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (INV-005517). J.L.G. is supported by a New Zealand Royal Society Rutherford Discovery Fellowship (RDF-20-UOO-007). J.L.L. is supported by the NIH (R01AI141607 and R21AI139738) and the NSF (2029949). S.J.N. is supported by a Wellcome Trust Senior Fellowship (WT098049AIA), the MRC (UK), and the Huo Family Charitable Foundation 2. T.S. was funded by the Austrian Science Fund (FWF) (P 28183). S.R.W. is supported by the NIH (R01AI140442, R01AI104887, R21AI138564, and R21AI157147), as well as the Penn Center for Research on Coronaviruses and Other Emerging Pathogens. M.W. is supported by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (INV004212) and the Arizona Board of Regents. K.G.A. acknowledges support from the NIH (U19AI135995, U01AI151812, and UL1TR002550). R.F.G. is supported by the NIH (R01AI132223, R01AI132244, U19AI135995, U54HG007480, U19AI142790, and U01AI151812), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) (INTU1901 and ESEP1904), and the European and Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (RIA2019LV-3053). A.R. acknowledges the support of the Wellcome Trust (Collaborators Award 206298/Z/17/Z-ARTIC network) and the European Research Council (725422-ReservoirDOCS).

