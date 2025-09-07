https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/finance/760-hospitals-at-risk-of-closure-state-by-state/

In my state of Maine, 46% of the hospitals face going under.

For the 2 big owners of most of those hospitals (Northern Light and Maine Health) it would suit them to further consolidate their services around two big cities. Having patients drive long distances to access care is not a cost for these hospital systems. The healthcare system does not work for the people, only for the highly paid administrators who have created a user-unfriendly, hierarchical system that get paid more when it fails to effectively diagnose and treat, and patients require more visits and procedure than they would otherwise.

What do the highest-paid Hospital CEOs earn? Witty is gone now.

It was hard to find current salaries for Maine Hospital CEOs but here is old data: