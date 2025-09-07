Out of 6093 US hospitals, 759 risk closure.Might that have something to do with patients no longer trusting them, coupled to their insupportable costs?
Give patients what they want and start treating them well. Stop making healthcare CEOs into Kings, who get there by cutting staff and services.
https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/finance/760-hospitals-at-risk-of-closure-state-by-state/
In my state of Maine, 46% of the hospitals face going under.
For the 2 big owners of most of those hospitals (Northern Light and Maine Health) it would suit them to further consolidate their services around two big cities. Having patients drive long distances to access care is not a cost for these hospital systems. The healthcare system does not work for the people, only for the highly paid administrators who have created a user-unfriendly, hierarchical system that get paid more when it fails to effectively diagnose and treat, and patients require more visits and procedure than they would otherwise.
What do the highest-paid Hospital CEOs earn? Witty is gone now.
It was hard to find current salaries for Maine Hospital CEOs but here is old data:
Northern Light Health: CEO: Earned $1.2 million per year in 2021.
MaineHealth: CEO: Compensation in 2021 exceeded $2 million, including salary and bonuses.
Central Maine Healthcare: and Central Maine Medical Center CEO: Received $2 million in salary and benefits in 2006.
2 out of 2 people I know recently had ‘emergency’ hospital visits and…COULDN'T WAIT TO GET OUT OF THERE FAST ENOUGH…feeling like the hospital was actually trying to kill then!
The ship is righting itself and thr govie dominos are falling - doing my happy karma dance. So glad you sent this info out absolutely made my week. And, wakefulness is spreading to schools as 34 Broward County schools (and another county in Florida is seeing similar school closures) closing due to increases in homeschooling. Have read only takes 10% leaving govie run institutions. Bravo!!!!!! And thanks for your research on Anthrax vax - hubs at 42 called up for Desert Storm and subsequently we lost our first boys (twinsies) and your research helped with closure even 30+ years later.