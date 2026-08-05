Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Diamond's avatar
Diamond
11h

Great work very important, here's another good one if everybody simply requested a write in ballot the entire computer corruption would collapse

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2 replies by Meryl Nass and others
LW's avatar
LW
11h

Sending to all my groups asking to share with any NH residents they know

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