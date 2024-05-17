Pandemic Treaty negotiations to resume on Monday and continue all week.
How to beat down the negotiators till they cry uncle and give in, having missed their 6 week deadline for a final draft 5 weeks ago
https://healthpolicy-watch.news/latest-pandemic-agreement-draft-shows-progress-and-a-long-way-to-go/
Here is next week’s schedule
There shouldn’t even be a negotiation. Just say NO
Rules only apply to the plebes, who are to be ruled with an iron fist. Elites float above it all. In the US, Garland dispenses indulgences to those who know the party password.