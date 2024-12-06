Amid a desperate attempt to pull a rabbit out of a hat and conclude some kind of Pandemic Treaty this week, to be rapidly followed by a special WHO meeting of either the World Health Assembly or a Council of Ministers to adopt the Treaty—the best laid plans of mice and crooks have again fallen through.

After the 12th INB meeting in November, a “resumed” session was desperately planned for December 2-6, in an undisclosed scheme to get the Treaty adopted before Trump took office. You can see that this week’s “resumed” meeting was created hurriedly, ad hoc, after the failure of the November meeting. The schedule did not have a December meeting listed.

This week “stakeholders” were allowed into the INB meeting every morning to provide comments, then ushered out while small groups met in an attempt to iron out disagreements in a different format. It didn’t work.

Saved again. Meanwhile, the House Oversight Select Committee Report and its After-Action Review on the pandemic panned the Pandemic Treaty, saying it was bad for the US—and that if it was adopted, it should go throught the Senate confirmation process.

Therefore, friends, I can assure you that at least for the US, the Pandemic Treaty is a total bust, the US will not become a party, and I take some credit (with the help of many many others) for that.

Now those of you in the rest of the world need to push your governments to do the same! We at Door to Freedom are happy to help!