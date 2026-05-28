https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/technocrats-trump--china/

Today, Patrick Wood returns to break down the real story behind President Trump’s high-stakes trip to China and what it reveals about the global technocratic agenda. Patrick explains how China has shifted from communism to technocracy, the hidden connections between U.S. tech billionaires and Chinese leadership, and how recent geopolitical moves are forcing China deeper into the global technocratic system rather than confronting it as an enemy. A must-watch for anyone trying to understand the intersection of geopolitics, technocracy, and global finance.