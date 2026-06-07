Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Jewell's avatar
Jewell
2h

Thomas Massie Won’t Back Down

https://israelpalestinenews.org/thomas-massie-wont-back-down/

[On Thursday, Massie announced that he will address a controversial attack by Israeli forces on an American ship on the event’s 59th anniversary. Massie wrote, “On June 8, 2026, I’ll speak on the floor of the House to honor and memorialize the brave crew of the USS Liberty who died and were wounded in an unprovoked attack by Israel on June 8, 1967.”]

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K Tucker Andersen's avatar
K Tucker Andersen
2h

The credibility of government leaders is always situational. A very good reason to reduce the size of government. makes it harder for it to control the narrative.

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