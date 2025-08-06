We know Paul Offit made a killing on a rotavirus vaccines and also received a Merck-paid chair at the University of Pennsylvania for his contributions to vaccinology.

We know he has written a series of books about the bad anti-vaxxers, who happened to be pro-vaxxers until their children were maimed by a vaccine.

We know he hops back and forth from the CDC’s advisory committee ACIP to the FDA’s advisory committee VRBPAC to support every new vaccine on the market.

We know he has played fast and loose with facts before.

But this performance was so over-the-top I could hardly believe my ears. Spend a couple of minutes listening to the esteemed Dr. Paul Offit (Some call him Dr. Proffit) and wonder how this got broadcast.

https://grabien.com/file/getmedia?id=3066524&key=c6e6eb9eca13df068df205188b95f242&userid=14463&download=d47531c03c8925b0bf988816e659c950

Let’s look at the lies.

“The mRNA vaccines saved our lives.” Offit claimed that in 2021, you were 12 x more likely to be hospitalized and die if you were not vaccinated than if you were vaccinated. He claimed you were 6 times as likely in 2022. Where do these crazy numbers come from? Did he forget that CDC instructed hospitals to stop reporting most cases of vaccine failure on May 1, 2021, so the vaccine would appear to be working? “Remarkably safe”—yes, he actually bragged about how safe the mRNA COVID vaccines are. This may have been his easiest-to-prove-wrong statement: He claimed that myocarditis from the shot was very rare, transient, short-lived, (yes he said the same lie twice) and that if you did get myocarditis, it was much more severe from the infection than the vaccine. All these statements are grossly false. “mRNA is a wonderful technology”. Sure, if you want to injure people and keep the injuries coming over long time periods. Denies the virus can mutate in response to vaccines—yet this is exactly what has happened with some bacterial vaccines including Prevnar 7 and whooping cough vaccine and is believed to happen for viral vaccines by other vaccinologists. “He doesn’t know what he’s talking about.” referring to Mr. Kennedy For his finale, Dr. PrOffit produced a straw man argument. Challenging Kennedy regarding efforts at NIAID to develop a more universal flu vaccine, which involved a new platform, Proffit indicated that Kennedy instead was funding a “Magic formula for stopping things from mutating.”

I swear this man went to the Fauci school of elocution. Where are the fact-checkers when you need them? (Only kidding)