Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl Nass
The GMO corn seed has been engineered to produce Bacillus Thuringiensis toxin. Farmers once used to sprinkle this powder on their crops. Now it is said the GMO seed produces 10 times as much of the toxin as was used before.

I don’t know if other seeds make this toxin as well

Then the corn is sprayed with glyphosate at harvest as a desiccant, so the entire crop can be harvested at once— so you get a very heavy dose of both BT toxin and glyphosate in 99% us corn

I’m going to leave it to others to talk about all the toxicity resulting from what the USDA calls “best practices“ in farming

Mario A Leblanc
There is something that you have to search Meryl and it is the Monsanto seed itself. GMO seeds contain an insectiside.

GMO Seeds: Lab-Modified for Specific Traits

The DNA of plant seeds is modified in a lab to make GMO seeds. Scientists insert specific genes into the seed to improve pest resistance...

Bt corn, which produces a natural insecticide to deter pests. The insecticide inside the seed kill the insects. How? By destroying their digestive system... If it does that to the insect, it probably does the same to human being.

My point is nothing is good with GMO-Monsanto seeds.

Limitation: Not open-pollinated, so seeds cannot be saved for the next season...

Environmental Impact: Genetically modified crops may disrupt local ecosystems and reduce biodiversity.

Health Concerns: Potential allergic reactions and unintended health effects from GMO foods.

Economic Dependence: Farmers must buy new seeds yearly, increasing costs and lowering self-support...

