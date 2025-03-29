Actually, FDA authorized both the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent boosters for kids 6 months through 5 years today. It had already authorized them for everyone else. Don’t expect the new boosters to work, however. Three weeks ago, the NY Times titled its

Marks approves COVID boosters for 6 month olds, while admitting he didn’t know if they worked:

In an interview, Dr. Peter Marks, the Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine regulator, acknowledged the limitations of the available data on the updated boosters.

“It’s true, we’re not sure how well these vaccines will do yet against preventing symptomatic disease,” he said, particularly as the newer variants spread.