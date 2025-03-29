Peter Marks, head of vaccines at FDA, resigns, and pens a proverbial "pot calling the kettle black" resignation letter. Good riddance to this Fauci wannabe.
Marks wraps himself in the garb of science, but his own statements reveal he never cared about science--see below
Marks approves COVID boosters for 6 month olds, while admitting he didn’t know if they worked:
In an interview, Dr. Peter Marks, the Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine regulator, acknowledged the limitations of the available data on the updated boosters.
“It’s true, we’re not sure how well these vaccines will do yet against preventing symptomatic disease,” he said, particularly as the newer variants spread.
One of multiple times Peter Marks decided to overrule his expert advisers so he could license a new drug without evidence it worked:
He made a series of videos for FDA making claims about the COVID vaccines that had no evidence to support them.
He made many claims about the COVID vaccines and their licensed (or not) status early on that were blatant lies, which I blogged about—but I cannot find the post now.
