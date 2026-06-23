Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Outlaw the WEF's avatar
Outlaw the WEF
9h

Because they are psychopaths and put money above everything else!

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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
9h

But which Comirnaty? The one initially produced in small batches that served as sample for approval? Or the different version mass-produced using oncogenic SV40 material?

Gee, maybe I had these guys pegged wrong all along. Surely sounds like they're here to help.

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