Pfizer just sent me an invitation to learn more about Comirnaty's safetyAnd they admit the risk of myocarditis is highest in males aged 12-24. Why then use it in this demographic?Meryl NassJun 23, 2026794116Share794116SharePrevious
Because they are psychopaths and put money above everything else!
But which Comirnaty? The one initially produced in small batches that served as sample for approval? Or the different version mass-produced using oncogenic SV40 material?
Gee, maybe I had these guys pegged wrong all along. Surely sounds like they're here to help.