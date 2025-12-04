Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Watson's avatar
Karen Watson
6h

I love this, however, aren’t you supposed to be on vacation? In my book, that doesn’t mean a substack post, but we sure do appreciate!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jean Fleissner's avatar
Jean Fleissner
6h

Truly amazing. TY because I would not have seen this if you had not posted it. 🤩

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture