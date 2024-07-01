Things are hopping in Europe.
The right took the biggest chunk of seats in the European Parliament in early June.
Marine Le Pen’s National Rally took the most votes in the first round of France’s vote this weekend. Le Pen has groomed a 28 year old to lead the party as PM, potentially. People have had enough of Macron, whose party or coalition received 21% of the vote. Yesterday I posted a short piece revealing that Macron’s own polls showed he had to have the election now, as he would be much worse off by October…presumably when the French became aware that they had troops in Ukraine, energy prices were crazy and Paris had gone through a very messy and money-losing Olympics this summer.
On July 1, Hungary, the E.U.’s disruptor-in-chief, takes up the rotating presidency of the Council of the E.U., a job that shapes the E.U. agenda but rarely makes headlines beyond sleepy Brussels.
But the country’s slogan for its stint — ‘Make Europe Great Again’ — suggests Hungary plans to make the most of its turn at the E.U. microphone, likely by taunting E.U. allies and talking up a resurgent right.
And get this, back in the USSA Biden’ people are claiming that a brain-dead president will get more votes against Trump than any other potential Dem candidate. What does that say for the Dems?
What if Biden dies and Kamala becomes President and wants to actually give orders between drinks? At least now the Biden team of idiot puppeteers can make wars and genocides wherever they want. And they seem to like being disruptive (wasn’t that a good word?) and chaotic and taking risks.
Check out this little chart for chortles:
The Biden campaign sent a fundraising email that included a chart showing that Biden leads other Democrats in head-to-head matchups against Trump. (The extraordinary thing about this is not that it shows Biden outperforming various untested Democrats, but that Biden’s team decided to include it in a fundraising email at all.)
Speaking of chaos, let's not forget that WEF still controls France through their Macron sock puppet. The media, EU technocrats, etc are going to be rabid weasel crazy about attacking, confusing, misrepresenting the will of the people. Macron is going to be like a spider, trying to trap LePen in a web.
My worry is that cackling psychopath Hillary Clinton will sneak into the WH, but I'm assured this is simply not possible. I thought the Democrats were at least supposed to be super smart, but right now they look almost as cretinous as Biden himself, much of the MSM seems to have obeyed orders, keeping the fantasy going, so this Dadaist version of the US election goes on. No doubt Karine Jean-Pierre can only make it more surreal and more ridiculous. Of course the other fantasy the MSM repeat when necessary is that Biden is not a shameless crook and hypocrite.