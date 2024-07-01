Things are hopping in Europe.

The right took the biggest chunk of seats in the European Parliament in early June.

Marine Le Pen’s National Rally took the most votes in the first round of France’s vote this weekend. Le Pen has groomed a 28 year old to lead the party as PM, potentially. People have had enough of Macron, whose party or coalition received 21% of the vote. Yesterday I posted a short piece revealing that Macron’s own polls showed he had to have the election now, as he would be much worse off by October…presumably when the French became aware that they had troops in Ukraine, energy prices were crazy and Paris had gone through a very messy and money-losing Olympics this summer.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/07/01/hungary-orban-presidency-council-european-union/

On July 1, Hungary, the E.U.’s disruptor-in-chief, takes up the rotating presidency of the Council of the E.U., a job that shapes the E.U. agenda but rarely makes headlines beyond sleepy Brussels. But the country’s slogan for its stint — ‘Make Europe Great Again’ — suggests Hungary plans to make the most of its turn at the E.U. microphone, likely by taunting E.U. allies and talking up a resurgent right.

And get this, back in the USSA Biden’ people are claiming that a brain-dead president will get more votes against Trump than any other potential Dem candidate. What does that say for the Dems?

What if Biden dies and Kamala becomes President and wants to actually give orders between drinks? At least now the Biden team of idiot puppeteers can make wars and genocides wherever they want. And they seem to like being disruptive (wasn’t that a good word?) and chaotic and taking risks.

Check out this little chart for chortles: