President Trump Makes a Mockery of MAHA, issues Executive Order to give domestic production of Glyphosate special rights
Destroying soybean sales to China wasn't enough. Epstein files weren't enough. Kidnapping Maduro wasn't enough. MTG, Massie... Now Trump puts glyphosate on a pedestal. What did that cost Bayer?
How many votes will each of these inept, idiotic and sometimes criminal maneuvers cost the administration come November? Once upon a time, Donald Trump was expert at reading the room. Those days are gone. He has managed to put virtually every one of his supporting constituencies (except the Zionist imperialists) at odds with his administration. Who is steering the ship of state?
And now this dumb move. Telling the USDA Secretary to help Bayer, while the Farm Bill yields some of the EPA’s authority over pesticides to the USDA Secretary.
I have to say that it sure looks like Trump is trying to throw the midterms. And garner every penny he can in the meantime, at our expense.
I will have to leave it to the lawyers to parse the details of this one, but the protection of Bayer and the granting of some immunity sure look fishy.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/02/promoting-the-national-defense-by-ensuring-an-adequate-supply-of-elemental-phosphorus-and-glyphosate-based-herbicides/
What a terribly sad and troubling state of affairs. I usually lean towards the notion that the situation with Trump is far better than what it would be had Kamala won, but the disappointments continue to pile up.
Things like this will cost the Republicans re-election. Doesn't matter. The Puppet Masters are in charge anyway. He's just another of their puppets and it will be the same for any one who succeeds him as a Presidential candidate. AGAIN, it is up to US, the people to boycott Bayer/Monsanto products. Grow our own food. Establish community organic gardens and regenerative farms, and ultimately establish our autonomy. That's where we must collectively put our focus to bring change. We can do it when we stop buying into division tactics and unite. We have tremendous power in our collective hands. We cannot continue to expect the puppets who rule us via the puppet masters to do what is for the highest good. It's not going to to happen.