How many votes will each of these inept, idiotic and sometimes criminal maneuvers cost the administration come November? Once upon a time, Donald Trump was expert at reading the room. Those days are gone. He has managed to put virtually every one of his supporting constituencies (except the Zionist imperialists) at odds with his administration. Who is steering the ship of state?

And now this dumb move. Telling the USDA Secretary to help Bayer, while the Farm Bill yields some of the EPA’s authority over pesticides to the USDA Secretary.

I have to say that it sure looks like Trump is trying to throw the midterms. And garner every penny he can in the meantime, at our expense.

I will have to leave it to the lawyers to parse the details of this one, but the protection of Bayer and the granting of some immunity sure look fishy.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/02/promoting-the-national-defense-by-ensuring-an-adequate-supply-of-elemental-phosphorus-and-glyphosate-based-herbicides/