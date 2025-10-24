President Trump responds to reporter's question on US buying more meat from Argentina.Trump looks weary and not at the top of his game. 1 min 30 secs.Meryl NassOct 24, 202557779Share57779SharePreviousNext
Is Trump now saying that MAGA means "Make Argentina Great Again." I guess people misunderstood that during the 2024 election. The bottomlin here is that Trump is a completely transactional President...he only does something if and when he gets something greater in return. I wonder what the shakedown here is...
It’s not permanent! I’m tired of paying exorbitant prices for beef.
Argentina will make us a good deal…and in case you have never been
To Buenos Aires their beef is spectacular!