April 10, 2024

SOVEREIGNTY COALITION, CONGRESSIONAL PATRIOTS ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY CAMPAIGN TO FIGHT THE W.H.O. Join in Rejecting Biden's Stealthy "Global Governance" Gambit

WASHINGTON, D.C.— In just 47 days, the Biden presidency hopes to pull off what may be its most insidious and far-reaching violation of the oath of office sworn by every one of its employees, so help them God: Rather than “support and defend” the U.S. Constitution, they will be replacing it with two international treaties that will render every American subject to “global governance.”

Of course, you didn’t vote to make the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, the dictator of public health in our country. And why would you? The disastrous advice that he and his Deep State enablers in our government, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, foisted upon us in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic contributed materially to the needless death of an estimated one million Americans. Who in their right mind would give Dr. Tedros more power?

Actually, you haven’t even been consulted about such an appalling new arrangement. And that is by design. Team Biden and its co-conspirators in negotiations being stealthily conducted at the WHO in Geneva – including the Chinese Communist Party, the World Economic Forum, the European Union, Bill Gates and Big Pharma – intend to apply the “Pelosi Rule”: Only after they are approved next month will you know what’s in these treaties that would radically transform the WHO’s International Health Regulations and create new obligations concerning actual or potential pandemics.

Fortunately, the Sovereignty Coalition and leading patriotic legislators are launching today an emergency campaign to defeat this stealthy travesty. At a Capitol Hill press conference at 2:00 p.m. ET, they will be describing a new Align Act initiative at SovereigntyCoalition.org and other federal- and state-level efforts aimed at instructing Joe Biden “Not Now” to his impending betrayal and demanding that the Senate do its duty by preventing such diabolical, anti-constitutional treaties from crushing our freedoms.

What: A press conference announcing the launch of an emergency “Not Now” Campaign to Defend America’s Sovereignty.

When: 2:00-3:00 p.m. ET

Who: Senator Ron Johnson, Rep. Bob Good and other legislators, together with leading members of the Sovereignty Coalition including: Former UN Ambassador Kenneth Blackwell, co-founder of the modern Conservative Movement Richard Viguerie, Coalition co-founders Reggie Littlejohn and Frank Gaffney, Eagle Forum President Kris Ullman and Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning.

Where: [The Capitol Hill “Triangle”]

