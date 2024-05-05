https://rumble.com/v4t1rz3-official-press-briefing-for-the-pandemic-treaty-may-3-2024.html

They are here to explain why they still don’t have a final draft (which they don’t explain but the questioners provide the info) and to put a positive spin on the process. The Pathogen Access and Benefits Sharing System (Article 12) is acknowledged as a major sticking point. Naturally, no one acknowledges that Article 12 creates an illegal bioweapons proliferation system that is likely to rain down future pandemics, opening the floodgates to new liability-free vaccines. And who besides Pharma and Bill Gates will benefit from that?

Oh, I forgot. There are others who might benefit. Remember when Prince Philip said, "In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation." Is it his crowd who have been pushing this plan?

Note that the speakers shed light on absolutely nothing that is not already in the draft available for reading.

Note also that Precious Matsoso (South Africa) and Roland Driece (Netherlands), the co-chairs, project very unpleasant countenances. They do not seem like nice people.