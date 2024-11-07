The Pandemic Preparedness Agenda could bite us in the tush again. Are the monkeys infected or not? With what? What were they to be used for? Why has the southeast US become a major locale for primate laboratories and breeding facilities?

From USA Today, we learn that Alpha Genesis manages a nearby 2,000 acre island of monkeys, which it took over from the NIAID after Fauci retired. Guess NIAID did not want any more beagle/monkey stories circulating.

