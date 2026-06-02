Public Health, Gates Foundation, CEPI and WHO are no less evil than before
Remdesivir, mRNA and DNA experimental vaccines are planned for use in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak
And this after an earlier Ebola study found the highest mortality rates when remdesivir was used.
Blame Tedros, Jeremy Farrar (aka 007, license to kill) and Bill Gates (both CEPI founders) for their blase attitude toward the lives of Africans. Jeremy is now #2 at WHO.
Thanks for keeping us informed, Meryl. You're helping to shed much needed light in the midst of darkness!
They are all about genocide.