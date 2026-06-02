Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Christopher Castagnoli's avatar
Christopher Castagnoli
6h

Thanks for keeping us informed, Meryl. You're helping to shed much needed light in the midst of darkness!

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
6h

They are all about genocide.

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