Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Goff's avatar
Goff
9h

I admit I just skimmed this informative but long read, and I also admit general ignorance of the topic, but could someone explain to me why it makes sense to vaccinate newborns when they probably do not have immune systems developed well enough to benefit from such things?

In my simplistic way of viewing the matter, there're reasons we don't feed newborns meat and potatoes and one is that their digestive systems probably can't handle it, so why try to stimulate their immune systems when that system probably isn't mature enough to benefit?

Thanks in advance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ann Bouchard's avatar
Ann Bouchard
9h

In my opinion no vaccines are the best. If people had diets that were life supporting there is no need.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture