Thank God there are grownups in Moscow. Below is a video of a smiling Putin, who looks as if he made the decision not to blow away any US bases, especially in Poland or Romania. Yet.
After the end of the Warsaw Pact, NATO should have been dissolved but that didn't happen.
Instead of that, many countries were destroyed by the alliance.
When West and East Germany were unified, Russia got a promise (Gorbachev) that NATO wouldn't move an inch to the East but that didn't happen. Summarized, there isn't a treaty left that hasn't been broken / violated by a US regime.
So whatever Trump might achieve can be nullified instantly by his successor.
But if Trump manages to dissolve NATO for once and for all, he deserves a statue on top of Mount Rushmore.
Sad when the Russian strong man is more righteous than America leadership.