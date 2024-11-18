Share this postPutin said, "USA, missile me and I'll nuke you"merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPutin said, "USA, missile me and I'll nuke you"Blinken's brinksmanship goes where, now? Can we get some adults in the room yet?Meryl NassNov 18, 202465Share this postPutin said, "USA, missile me and I'll nuke you"merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther386Share65Share this postPutin said, "USA, missile me and I'll nuke you"merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther386SharePrevious
The gravity of the situation you describe cannot be overstated. If the roles were reversed, there is no question that any U.S. president would defend their nation with every tool available, including the threat or use of nuclear weapons. The principle of self-defense is universal, and it's unrealistic to expect Russia—or any nation—to respond differently when faced with existential threats.
Putin’s declaration, while alarming, underscores the escalating risks of brinkmanship and the dire need for cooler heads to prevail. Diplomatic failures and reckless posturing by leaders like Secretary Blinken are not just theoretical missteps; they edge humanity closer to the brink of catastrophe. This is not a chessboard—these are real lives, real nations, and a shared planet at stake.
The call for "adults in the room" has never been more urgent. True leadership demands de-escalation, robust diplomacy, and a recognition that the path to peace requires mutual respect, not provocation. Nuclear rhetoric and aggressive posturing are not strategies; they are invitations to disaster. It is time for global leaders to rise above short-term geopolitical games and work toward solutions that preserve peace and humanity.
This dammm American govt needs to go back to playing with rubber duckies