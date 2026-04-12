Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Jim Gibbons's avatar
Jim Gibbons
1h

It's a corrupt world. Your case is just one small ugly example of it. I'm sorry you're having to go through this.

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Sandy K's avatar
Sandy K
1h

This insanity continues. Those of us who read your Substack, and who have witnessed the past 6 years of the medical industrial complex attacking good doctors such as yourself are praying for you all and a return to sanity! 🙏

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