This week is the extended 13th meeting of the INB. In other words, the 13th and final meeting was scheduled for February, but the WHO planners decided to add yet one more meeting before the late May, annual World Health Assembly meeting of 194 nations. If there is no agreement then, the Pandemic Treaty aka Agreement would have to be buried. It cannot be negotiated further.

HOWEVER, we have seen how the WHO bureaucrats are won’t to twist the rules. So what they will probably attempt is to create a vanilla document that does not resolve the controversies, and promises instead to form committees to resolve them later. They tried this before and it did not get far. But now the arm twisting and backroom deals will be at fever pitch. A lot is at stake for the biodefense industry. What will be offered to sweeten this bitter deal?

The big controversies are how much free and cheap meds/vaccines/money nations will receive if they provide potential pandemic pathogens to the WHO’s pathogen lending library. And how the library (the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing System or PABS system, in conjunction with WHO’s lab network) will work. How will it prevent rather than accelerate the generation of new pandemics?

The “Bureau,” a small group of appointees who are paid to manage the process, led by South Africa’s Precious Matsoso and Switzerland’s Anne-Claire Amprou, provided opening remarks on Monday. They noted that 10 meetings of the INB had taken place informally/electronically since February, and additional regional discussions had been occurring. That is a LOT of meetings. Despite this, there were frowns on these bureaucrats’ faces (including Mike Ryan and Tedros Ghebreyesus) as they tried to put the usual pep talk-like spin on the proceedings.

From Precious: “History will judge us whether we responded adequately [to the pandemic threat]”

If the past is any guide, attempts will be made until the last moment in May to get some semblance of an agreement passed. In addition to the 2/3 vote needed for the treaty to exist (of those present in the room) unlike the IHR amendments, this treaty would not go into effect automatically. Each nation would need to provide a formal agreement or ratification procedure to join it. Remember that in earlier versions it was easy to join, but once in, it would take 3 years to get out.

Will nations be willing to sign up to an agreement whose details are probably to be decided in future, when they will be stuck obeying them for 3 years? Hopefully the bribes won’t be sufficient for nations to sign up to that. Who in their right mind would do so? I can’t see how this can succeed, but I am an incurable optimist… yet, if the bribes are big enough, the treaty might slide through.

For those interested, the paper I wrote in August 2023 about the treaty increasing pandemics, also published by Brownstone, provides a history of biowarfare regulation, the COVID pandemic and how it fits into the pandemic planning agenda, and how the globalists plan to use the Pandemic Treaty to achieve a number of nefarious purposes. It is a good guide for why this treaty must be DOA:

https://doortofreedom.org/the-whos-proposed-treaty-will-increase-man-made-pandemics/