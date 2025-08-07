Quickie: Climate change scam alive and well. Will it wither away or must we kill it?
And they are AGAIN going after the global warming aspects of healthcare
2 years ago I warned you that the globalist climate fanatics had taken aim at healthcare systems, claiming they contributed to 5% of greenhouse gases and global warming.
Healthcare would therefore have to retool. Somehow. Probably by patients (and doctors) not driving to their doctor’s office or hospital. Getting all their care via telemedicine, where everything is recorded and can be sold to the highest bidders?
Today I received the invitation below to participate in a discussion of where healthcare should be going to stop the climate change, at the next UN General Assembly.
Telemedicine produces worse outcomes, since you cannot examine your patient, and there is less personal rapport. A lose-lose for the future. This stuff won’t die until we kill it, or better yet starve it of funds.
I'm so tired of this scam. There is so much manipulation of the records and data! I've lived in the midwest my entire life. They keep telling me we are burning up and the temperatures are the highest ever. I remember the 60s and 70s when summer temps routinely reached 110° for a number of days. The last 10-20 years, we rarely hit 100°. Admittedly winter temperatures are not as cold, but you can't tell me we are burning up just because it rarely drops to 20 below in the winter
Yes!! As it is, most doctors I have been to spend the entire time typing in their laptops. Now, one doctor turns on AI so it can listen and type everything said. I rarely go to the doctor, and now I am going less-but I have to go once a year to get my thyroid prescription updated. If not for that, I would probably never go. The climate change scam has got to stop!!!