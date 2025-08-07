2 years ago I warned you that the globalist climate fanatics had taken aim at healthcare systems, claiming they contributed to 5% of greenhouse gases and global warming.

Healthcare would therefore have to retool. Somehow. Probably by patients (and doctors) not driving to their doctor’s office or hospital. Getting all their care via telemedicine, where everything is recorded and can be sold to the highest bidders?

Today I received the invitation below to participate in a discussion of where healthcare should be going to stop the climate change, at the next UN General Assembly.

Telemedicine produces worse outcomes, since you cannot examine your patient, and there is less personal rapport. A lose-lose for the future. This stuff won’t die until we kill it, or better yet starve it of funds.