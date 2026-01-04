Quickie: Opium production in Afghanistan by year, depending whether the Taliban was running the country without war.
https://www.unodc.org/documents/crop-monitoring/Afghanistan/Afghanistan_Opium_Survey_2025.pdf
Please note that the Taliban banned production in 2001 (before we attacked them) and in 2023-2025, after the US left. You can also see that after Obama took office, opium production rose.
Why do you think the US/CIA was in Afghanistan? The CIA is the biggest narcoterrorist on the planet. See Whitney Webb's excellent investigative work on how, in addition to the CIA flooding drugs into the US, music industry execs met with private prison companies to steer nascent rap music into drugs, guns, murder & obscene levels of materialism. None of these things happen organically. To understand how the US gangster state operates, the definitive book on the subject is Whitney's "One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Organized Crime that Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein." https://www.amazon.com/One-Nation-Under-Blackmail-Vol/dp/B0BYQGK3Z4/ref=sr_1_1?crid=29CL1J86DJX96&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.Zxb0b2f1ETPdQn5kkZWUwlptehqimUKpc5j6dJjf4ungrdzjhHtooxvgfWdFO-x-Rpbok5kzijQJQjxm3qlQUW_d_nuetcsIi8oEE2P8vOVHtVUOIpx6dhOzzF0TI-Hw53IxMKOd6idxuOk1j1OHANTnnqESAMxKkC43Mb7__gz0qxsbz5geaK6QGuWPCUOG1BJMsU7r0YMUc1jcW9MB_dcMF0GlEjN3qohwOLcSBho.vMKOl1r3VIrRRQrf9Hjrixv5_dq_92Z9iAPkx1KDMoU&dib_tag=se&keywords=whitney+webb&qid=1767536574&s=books&sprefix=whitney+webb%2Cstripbooks%2C154&sr=1-1
