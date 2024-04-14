Rallies scheduled around the WHO votes in late May in NYC and Geneva, Switzerland
I and many others will be speaking in NYC. Friends from around the world will attend the events in Geneva
Including Mary Holland, Reggie Littlejohn and a host of others
Thank you Dr. Nass for bringing this to the attention of many on a global scale; our freedoms and future depend on good people rallying and protesting this evil, or at the very least misguided WHO.
For the first time in four years I feel the tide is turning, and my spirits are lifting. This momentum is growing because of you, and others like you. Thank you for sharing this...everything depends upon us now, we are the majority.